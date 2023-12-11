Vaani Kapoor sets internet ablaze in sensuous satin plunge neck gown, see photos

Vaani Kapoor, the name that’s synonymous with style, is here to remind us that in her world, fashion isn’t just worn; it’s lived, celebrated, and, most importantly, enjoyed. So buckle up, as we take you to Vaani’s dreamy look in plunge neck outfit.

Decoding Vaani Kapoor’s stunning look

Vaani Kapoor set the internet ablaze with her classic satin gown look. The gown comes in icy blue hue with a deep plunging neckline and halter neck. Vaani clubbed the look with her long hair, leaving it all flowy and wavy. Picking it up with utter sensuality, Vaani decided to smear her features with minimal dewy makeup. She chose to go with winged eyeliner, pink glossy lips.

What got us wowed is her glassy glow skin. The actress rounded it off with a pair of drop hoop earrings. Sharing the photos, Vaani wrote, “She’s like a dream girl living in her dream world”

Well, we agree too!

Vaani Kapoor’s Work Front

Vaani Kapoor has earned widespread acclaim for her performances on the silver screen. Following the completion of her bachelor’s degree in tourism studies, she marked her entry into acting with the romantic comedy “Shuddh Desi Romance,” a debut that earned her the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

After a brief hiatus of three years, Kapoor returned to the film scene. Despite facing criticism for her roles in the Tamil film “Aaha Kalyanam” (2014) and “Befikre” (2016), she persevered. In her comeback, she took on notable roles as the love interest in action-packed films, including the highly successful “War” (2019). Kapoor further showcased her versatility by receiving acclaim for her portrayal of a transgender woman in the romantic comedy “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.” She was last seen in the movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor.