Vaani Kapoor turns up sass in moss green plunge neck sheer gown

Vaani Kapoor, the “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” actress recently graced an event in a stunning and bold halter neck gown that featured a plunging neckline. The black Sarah dress, adorned with a unique moss green velvet devoree paint stripe motif, was exclusively designed by the renowned Peter Dundas. Kapoor effortlessly pulled off the stylish ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense.

The actress paired the gown with a minimalistic hairdo, allowing her locks to cascade gracefully from the front. This understated hairstyle complemented the overall elegance of the look, emphasizing Kapoor’s natural beauty. With dewy soft eyes and a touch of nude pink on her lips, she achieved a flawless and radiant makeup look that perfectly complemented the chic outfit.

See photos here:

Vaani Kapoor’s appearance at the event was nothing short of breathtaking, exuding confidence and glamour. Her choice of the Peter Dundas-designed gown, coupled with the well-curated makeup and hairstyle, showcased her as a true fashion icon. Undoubtedly, Kapoor’s impeccable style at the event set new fashion goals, leaving onlookers in awe of her stunning presence.

Vaani Kapoor’s work front

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Her work in the movie Chandigarh Karein Aashiqui earned her immense love. She starred alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie. Vaani continues to keep her fans stunned and amused with her work. And at times, these stunning fashion avatars keep us hooked in awe.