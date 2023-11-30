Vaani Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Raashi Khanna Says, ‘Saving You Forever’

Today is the birthday of South beauty Raashi Khanna. Born on 30th November 1990, the Farzi actress turned 33 years old today. Wishing Raashi for the special day, the Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some unseen photos with a heartfelt note. Let’s take a look below.

Vaani Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Raashi

Celebrating Raashi Khanna’s 33rd birthday, Vaani Kapoor shares a series of unseen photos. The duo can be seen posing with each other candidly in the images. With the visuals, it seems these photos are from their vacation together. With all the photos, one thing is clear: Vaani and Raashi share a great bond and enjoy each other’s company.

While expressing her love for Raashi, the Befikre actress in the caption mentioned about their bond and wished for many more trips together. “Saving you in my life’s archive foreverrrr 🫶To more madness , more mess, more trips , more & more of youuuu.. happy birthday cuteness 😘❤️♾️ 🎂 ✨ #sistersquad.”

On the work front, Raashi Khanna will be next seen in the thriller action film Yodha alongside Siddharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, which will be released in 2024. In contrast, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Did you like Raashi Khanna and Vaani Kapoor’s bond? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.