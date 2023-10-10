Movies | Celebrities

Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion

Sara Ali Khan is enjoying her vacation time in London with her mother. In the latest photos, the duo are painting the city in red with their pop color fashion. Takes vacation goals in photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 05:05:50
  • Highlights
  • Sara Ali Khan is vacationing with mother, Amrita Singh, in London.
  • The mother-daughter duo paint the city in red with their fashion.
  • Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh enjoy coffee date to surfing the city.

Sara Ali Khan is a vacation enthusiast. Amidst the busy schedule and hectic work life, she takes time off to spend with her mother on vacation across the globe. And this time, this mother-daughter duo is in London, United Kingdom. This duo is painting the city red with their pop fashion. Let’s check out.

Sara Ali Khan’s Pop Color Fashion

On Monday evening, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos with her fans on social media from her vacations with her mother, Amrita Singh. In the first selfie photo, Sara looks vibrant in the yellow cardigan and colorful cap, while her mother looks cool in denim style.

Sara shows her sassy side in the black cardigan with colorful hearts and blue pants in the second and third photos. Next up, she looks stunning in the green sweater with cargo pants. Sara’s all-purple look is just wow that we can’t get over it. Lastly, some sassy look in the tangerine top with a floral jacket and purple shorts. Her vacation fashion goals are just amazing.

Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion 859963

Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion 859964

Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion 859965

However, in the caption, she wrote, “Villains in Villayat 🇬🇧
Kabhi workout ya coffee
Kabhi breaking diet
But all the while- my bright, bold colours causing a riot
May mommy and me always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat.”

Did you like Sara’s vacation goals? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

