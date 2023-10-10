Vacay Goals: Sara Ali Khan Paints Town Red With Mother Amrita Singh In Pop Color Fashion

Highlights

Sara Ali Khan is vacationing with mother, Amrita Singh, in London.

The mother-daughter duo paint the city in red with their fashion.

Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh enjoy coffee date to surfing the city.

Sara Ali Khan is a vacation enthusiast. Amidst the busy schedule and hectic work life, she takes time off to spend with her mother on vacation across the globe. And this time, this mother-daughter duo is in London, United Kingdom. This duo is painting the city red with their pop fashion. Let’s check out.

Sara Ali Khan’s Pop Color Fashion

On Monday evening, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos with her fans on social media from her vacations with her mother, Amrita Singh. In the first selfie photo, Sara looks vibrant in the yellow cardigan and colorful cap, while her mother looks cool in denim style.

Sara shows her sassy side in the black cardigan with colorful hearts and blue pants in the second and third photos. Next up, she looks stunning in the green sweater with cargo pants. Sara’s all-purple look is just wow that we can’t get over it. Lastly, some sassy look in the tangerine top with a floral jacket and purple shorts. Her vacation fashion goals are just amazing.

However, in the caption, she wrote, “Villains in Villayat 🇬🇧

Kabhi workout ya coffee

Kabhi breaking diet

But all the while- my bright, bold colours causing a riot

May mommy and me always paint the town red- that’s my true Aayat.”

Did you like Sara’s vacation goals? Let us know in the comments box.