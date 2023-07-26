Vicky Kaushal goes awe for his wife Katrina Kaif’s wisdom and practicality, calls her opinions ‘objective’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, have been vocal about their love and admiration for each other. In a recent interview, Vicky showered praises on his wife, calling her “very practical” when it comes to work. He emphasized how he values her opinions, especially concerning his performances and trailers, as they come from her vast wisdom and experience.

Here’s what Vicky Kaushal said

Vicky shared that when he shows Katrina his dance rehearsals, he knows her feedback will be brutally honest, based on her extensive experience in the industry. Her insights have proven invaluable to him, guiding him in making decisions with objectivity and practicality. The “Tiger 3” actress’ wisdom and dedication to her craft impressed him, and he compared her achievements to those of veteran actresses like Hema Malini and Rekha, stating that Katrina has carved her own era in the film industry through hard work and perseverance, as mentioned in an article by News18.

Their love story culminated in a private wedding ceremony in 2021 at Sawai Madhopur, attended only by close friends and family.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal’s latest release, “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” alongside Sara Ali Khan, received a positive response from audiences and performed well at the box office. His upcoming film, “Sam Bahadur,” directed by Meghna Gulzar, is highly anticipated and is scheduled for a theatrical release in December this year.

As Vicky Kaushal continues to excel in his career and Katrina Kaif’s star continues to shine bright, their love and support for each other remain a source of inspiration for their fans, making them one of Bollywood’s most beloved power couples.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.