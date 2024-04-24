[Video] Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her Golden Glow With No-filter Charm in Mid-Week Chill!

Kriti Sanon, the Queen of Hearts, never fails to fascinate audiences with her strong fashion choices. The fashionista can effortlessly pull off any style, whether ethnic or Western. This time, she makes a glowing appearance and posts it on her Instagram story in a beautiful no-filter look, flaunting her inner beauty. Her charismatic beauty is genuine, and it amazes us. Let us explore more of her amazing looks.

Kriti Sanon’s No-filter Appearance-

Kriti Sanon shines in a chic, sophisticated black and white blazer ensemble, radiating confidence and style. Her outfit is a unique blend of a blazer and a dress, with a sleek and tailored silhouette that accentuates her figure. The black lapel collar, sleeves, and white tube-style strapless design add a touch of modernity to her look, making it a standout ensemble.

Kriti Sanon’s No-filter Glam Appearance-

The actress opted for a middle-parted straight hairstyle for hair, creating a polished look. She opted for a no-makeup look and only applied sunscreen on her face. She accessories her look with black-shaded sunglasses. In the first video, she flaunts her dazzling facial golden glow with cute expressions. In the last video, the actress took a boomerang video with her makeup artist and made pout faces while looking at the camera.

What do you think about Kriti's Instagram stories?