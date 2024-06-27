[Video] Shraddha Kapoor Dazzles In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown For Stree 2 Movie

Shraddha Kapoor is all set for her upcoming movie Stree 2. Recently, the actress has been busy with her movie promotion. Not only is her performance in the film attracting attention, but her fashion choices are also. Her stunning appearance in a vibrant western look during the promotion of “Stree 2” has been the talk of the town. Take a look at her latest style statement outfit below:

Shraddha Kapoor’s Thigh-High Slit Gown-

Taking to Namrata Deepak, her stylist Instagram post, Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a royal western fit. The dress featured a red strappy, deep sweetheart neckline midriff fitted elements highlighting her stunning physique. The dress’s solid fabric enhanced its ethereal appeal, while the thigh-high slit floor-length gown added interest and showcases her toned legs. Overall, Shraddha flaunts her stunning ada for the photoshoot.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Accessories And Makeup-

Shraddha Kapoor’s fashion sense dazzles as she accessorizes her look with gold earrings, bracelets, rings, a necklace, and simple side-part open wavy tresses, which draws attention to her appearance. She showcases her edgy look with delicate eye makeup and matte pink lips. Finally, her black heels create an oozing effect. Her spectacular poses emphasize her brilliant charm, which makes fans melt. It’s always thrilling to see Shraddha’s wardrobe choices. In the video, she flaunts her attractive appearance and her charming expressions.

On the Namrata Deepak (a stylist) Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, asking her fans, “Only red throughout promotions?? batao batao?? With a cloud thinking sticker.

