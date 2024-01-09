Vijay Deverakonda gets a ‘laughter fit’, fans hail Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda treated his fans to a glimpse of his infectious laughter on social media. The actor, adorned in stylish casuals, shared pictures that captured the essence of a hearty laughter fit. The snapshots radiate joy and portray the actor in a carefree and jovial mood.

Captioning Laughter: Vijay’s Social Media Share

The actor didn’t shy away from sharing the joyous moment with his followers, providing a peek into his lighter side. With a caption that simply reads, “when you have laughter fits,” Vijay Deverakonda invites his audience into the warmth of his candid and humorous moments.

As soon as the laughter-filled photos hit social media, fans couldn’t help but shift the spotlight to Rashmika Mandanna. The talented actress, often linked romantically with Vijay Deverakonda, found herself in the limelight once again. Hailing her in the comments, fans added another layer of speculation to the duo’s relationship status.

One wrote, “Has anyone observed the shape that he gets on his forehead?? I observed the same on Rashmika’s forehead as well”

Another wrote, “Kal rakhmika ka post aayega same place me”

A third user wrote, “Photos taken by one and only Rashmikaa”

Talk of the Town: Vijay and Rashmika’s Undeniable Chemistry

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have long been the talk of the town, with fans intrigued by the undeniable chemistry between the two stars. While speculation about their relationship has circulated for years, both actors have remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, keeping fans on the edge of anticipation. Rumors of an engagement ceremony scheduled for this year have only intensified the curiosity surrounding the duo’s off-screen connection.