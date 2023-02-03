Vijay Deverakonda made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed South Indian film Nuvvila. He captivated us with his stunning appearance as well as his personality. He was well-known at the time for his supporting role in Yevade Subramanyam.

We regarded him as the coolest and most well-liked performer after his huge performances as an entertainer in several flicks. Some of us are born wealthy, while others must study to gain money and attain their goals. Without a doubt, Vijay Deverakonda is among those who rose to prominence through sheer brilliance and hard effort.

Vijay Deverakonda is an avid social media user. The actor has constantly brought us back to life with his images and social media posts. That’s it; once again, the actor is having a good time in Dubai at Caesars Palace; see the photos below.

Vijay Deverakonda In Caesars Palace

In the first photo, he appeared dressed in a white sleeveless t-shirt, light blue pants, and black shoes. He exposes his side and pulls his jeans up to pose for the photograph. In the second video, he eats a large tasty croissant and takes a huge bite. He donned a white patterned shirt, a black jacket, and a pink winter hat. He exclusively wore sunglasses in black. In the third video, he recorded a gorgeous sea panorama from his balcony, with wonderful wind sound and Dubai towers.

He was photographed munching a candid croissant moment in the fourth photo. Finally, in the last photo, he uploaded a photograph of a mail with a little golden statue and a camera, and he wrote, ‘Mr. Vijay Deverakonda’ on the letter envelope. Vijay Deverakonda captioned his post, “Caesars, you beauty @caesarspalacedubai.”

About Jana Gana Mana Movie

Puri Jagannadh directed the Indian Telugu-language military action film, Jana Gana Mana. Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Nayan Rosh T M, and Janhvi Kapoor appear in the film. The film started production in June 2022 and is set to open in theatres on August 3, 2023.s

Did you enjoy seeing Vijay Deverkonda having a fun moment in Dubai? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.