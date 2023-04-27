ADVERTISEMENT
Vijay Varma talks about 'Ek Tarfa Pyaar' after Gulshan Devaiah teases him about 'Tamannaah', read

Vijay Verma and Gulshan Devaiah's fun banter in the former's latest post is no miss; check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Apr,2023 14:44:58
The rumoured romance between Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia has once again stirred the media buzz. The rumoured couple was papped together in Mumbai, fueling the ongoing speculations about their relationship. Although the actors have not officially confirmed their relationship status, their frequent outings and public appearances have given ample fodder for the gossip mills.

As of now, Vijay Varma’s latest post on his upcoming Dahaad is getting all the attention of the netizens after his co-star from Dahaad, Gulshan Devaiah, made a fun banter mentioning Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma’s post

Amid all the relationship rumours of Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, Gulshan and Vijay’s fun banter on the latter’s exclusive Instagram post is getting all the attention. As Vijay shared an exclusive post about his upcoming project, Gulshan took a moment to tease him, and Vijay’s reply to that is winning us over.

Sharing the post, Vijay wrote, “Here’s a sneak peak into Dahaad!
#DahaadOnPrime, Trailer out on May 3.”

To this, Gulshan Devaiah wrote, “Meri Tammannah toh tu tha … achcha dhokha Diya hai tune mujhe. Thank god meri izzat nai luti.. nai toh .. hey ram”

Vijay Varma taking note of this, commented, ”
Verified
@gulshandevaiah78 ek tarfa pyaar bhi pyaar hee hota hai gullu”

Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia

Speculations about Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s alleged romantic involvement have been rife, with rumours swirling for several months. Despite no confirmation from the duo, their chemistry hasn’t gone unnoticed. Recently, Vijay’s co-star, Gulshan Devaiah, fueled the grapevine when he left a humorous comment teasing Vijay about Tamannaah in the teaser video of his upcoming web series Dahaad. With all eyes on the actors, fans eagerly await updates on their relationship status.

Dahaad

The series is all set to unravel a spine-chilling murder mystery where 27 women have been brutally killed without any complaints or witnesses. As the plot thickens, the story will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, with one woman determined to bring the culprits to justice.

With an intriguing teaser that has left everyone on the edge of their seats, ‘Dahaad’ is all set to be a game-changer in the world of crime thrillers. So, gear up and prepare for a nail-biting experience like never before!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

