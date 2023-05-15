Vijay Varma’s ‘wanted bride’ ad goes viral, netizens say ‘Tammana ki tammana main…’

Vijay Varma, the talented actor who has been receiving immense adoration and accolades for his remarkable portrayal in the recent release Dahaad, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, continues to solidify his position as one of the industry’s most versatile performers. Known for leaving audiences awestruck with his exceptional acting abilities, Vijay has now tickled our funny bones with a delightful post on Mother’s Day.

Check out-

Vijay Varma’s ‘wanted bride’ ad

In a recent Instagram post, the charismatic actor Vijay Varma shared a delightful series of pictures that captured his mother’s reaction to newspaper advertisements describing him as ‘India’s #1 bachelor.’ While these advertisements were part of the promotional campaign for Vijay’s latest project, Dahaad, it appears that his mother remains unconvinced by the attention.

The candid snapshots showcased Vijay Varma’s mother sitting with a newspaper that prominently displayed multiple images of her son, surrounded by a border that boldly proclaimed ‘wanted bride’. Alongside these endearing pictures, Vijay Varma took the opportunity to wish his mother a happy Mother’s Day while humorously seeking suggestions on how to best explain the unique situation to her.

Reactions from fans

One wrote, “Tammana ki tammana main Vijay verma world no.1 bachelor bangye par tammana toh tammana hi reh Gaye”

Another wrote, “” Dahaad” dekhne k baad kaun shadi karega😂😂😂 bawal negative role kiya hai aapne👏👏👏👏u nailed it bro at the end of the series🔥🔥”

A third user wrote, “And how do we explain “this” to our moms?”

A fourth one added, “Maa ki tamannah poori karo chicha kya time waste karre yaaro!”