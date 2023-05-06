ADVERTISEMENT
Viral: Jacqueline Fernandez obliges fans with selfies at Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai, see video

The Backstreet Boys were in Mumbai for a special concert and that's when Jacqueline Fernandez also obliged her fans in the best way possible with some adorable and amazing selfies to make their day

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 May,2023 08:57:42
Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most charming and admired actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. Right from the very beginning of her career in the entertainment space till now, Jacqueline Fernandez has seen tremendous success in her career and how. Ever since the time she started as an actress till now, things have truly been wonderful and hunky-dory for her in every way possible. She’s always focused on doing the right kind of films and well, her choices have certainly played a tremendous role in the kind of success that she enjoys today. Today, she’s a bonafide rage and sensation who needs no introduction. Her Instagram game is super lit and well, we simply love her for the good reasons.

Check out how Jacqueline Fernandez is obliging her fans with adorable selfies during the concert of Backstreet Boys in Mumbai:

While Jacqueline Fernandez is herself a huge star and innumerable people all over the country love her because they are her fans, do you all know whom Jacqueline Fernandez is a big fan of? Well, none other than the Backstreet Boys. Well, that’s exactly why the diva decided to attend the concert of The Backstreet Boys that was held at Jio Gardens in Mumbai. Soon, after the event, Jacqueline Fernandez had fans surrounding her from everywhere and like a sweet superstar, she decided to oblige each one of fun with some amazing selfie opportunities. Well, do you want to check out the viral video from the same? See below right away and enjoy the same –

Well, hey folks, what’s your take and opinion on this sweet and adorable gesture by Jacqueline Fernandez? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

Subhojit Ghosh



