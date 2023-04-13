Nora Fatehi is one of the most admired and boldest actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress started getting her share of fandom and fame immediately after her good work in Hindi cinema post the year 2018. Movies like Satyameva Jayate, Batla House and others helped her cement her niche in the industry like no other. Nora Fatehi is someone who’s grabbed attention for all the good reasons. Be it as an actress or a reality show judge or dancer or an International music video star, Nora Fatehi has managed to get success everywhere and for all the good reasons. Even on social media, Nora Fatehi has managed to establish her niche as a modern-day sensation and well, we truly love it.

Check out this viral old dance video of Nora Fatehi at the beach:

Whenever she gets time away from her busy schedule, she loves to travel to different places, explore and have fun in the best way possible. Well, one such moment was when she was at the beach and had a blast dancing with two of her dear friends from her team. In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen dancing with her team and we love the sync that all three of them have. In the video, Nora Fatehi is seen having a blast wearing a strapless bralette and denim shorts and we are absolutely in love. Want to check it out folks and fall in love? See below folks –

Well, isn't this video of Nora Fatehi absolutely amazing and wonderful ladies and gentlemen? A visual treat to the eyes indeed, right folks?