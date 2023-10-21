Viral Photo: Disha Patani gets candid with Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree at Calvin Klein Tokyo event

The Calvin Klein extravaganza in Tokyo was an absolute showstopper, and one of the brightest stars to grace the occasion was none other than Bollywood’s own diva, Disha Patani. She came, she saw, and she conquered the fashion game with a sultry all-black ensemble that had heads turning and cameras clicking.

Disha rocked the night in a daring bralette and mini skirt set, and let’s just say it wasn’t your average black outfit. The bralette, with its spaghetti straps, showcased a plunging neckline that made sure all eyes were on her glam adorn. The cropped hem and fitted bust added a touch of boldness to the ensemble. But wait, there’s more! The skirt, with its high-waisted silhouette, body-hugging fit, and that killer cut-out on the waist, had everyone in awe. Oh, and let’s not forget the stylish buckle embellishment and that daring micro mini hem length – it was a fashion statement that left a lasting impression.

Disha didn’t stop at the outfit, though. She knew how to bring the whole look together. Her glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, and subtle yet alluring eye makeup made her features pop. Mascara-coated lashes, rosy blush, and beaming highlighter added the perfect finishing touches. To strut her stuff, she rocked ankle-length black boots with commanding block heels, hoop earrings, and bracelets that brought a touch of bling to the party.

Disha Patani makes new friends

But what truly made this night unforgettable was Disha Patani’s newfound friendship with Thai star Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree. They didn’t just pose for the camera; they lit up the event with their chemistry and charisma. And then, there was Disha hanging out with the renowned Filipino photographer BJ Pascual, proving that style knows no borders and friends can be made anywhere.