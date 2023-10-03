[Viral Photo] Meet Pooja Hegde’s ‘cute’ date

Story Outline:

Pooja Hegde and Tanya Ghavri’s heartwarming selfie revealed their close bond.

Tanya’s Instagram story showed their joyful time together.

Pooja’s caption added humor to the viral photo.

Bollywood sensation Pooja Hegde was recently spotted enjoying a casual outing with her close friend and stylist, Tanya Ghavri. The duo’s camaraderie was on full display as they embarked on what Tanya aptly described as a “cute date.” Tanya took to her Instagram stories to share a candid selfie featuring herself and Pooja Hegde, sending fans into a frenzy with their infectious smiles.

In her Instagram story, Tanya Ghavri couldn’t help but gush about their memorable time together, expressing that she had the “best time” in Pooja’s company. Laughter seemed to be the order of the day as the two friends shared hearty laughs, creating an atmosphere of warmth and joy that resonated with their fans and followers.

Tanya Ghavri, a prominent stylist in the entertainment industry, is well-known for her impeccable fashion sense and her knack for transforming celebrities into style icons. With her keen eye for trends and a remarkable ability to curate stunning looks, Tanya has become a trusted name among Bollywood’s elite. Her close friendship with Pooja Hegde, as seen in their recent outing, reflects her vibrant personality and strong connections within the industry.

Pooja Hegde, known for her sense of humour, later shared the same endearing selfie on her own Instagram account, adding her own playful twist to the caption. She quipped, “The real question is how are you in HD and I look like a ghost from Harry Potter?” Her light-hearted comment elicited chuckles and affectionate responses from her ever-supportive fanbase.

This delightful rendezvous between Pooja Hegde and Tanya Ghavri not only showcased their strong friendship but also gave fans a glimpse into the fun-loving personalities of these Bollywood stars. With their infectious smiles and candid moments, it’s no wonder that this adorable meeting quickly became a viral sensation on social media.