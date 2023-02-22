Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the cutest and most loved romantic couples that we all are blessed to have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both of them have dated each other for quite many years before eventually falling in love and getting married sometime back. The couple chose to keep their wedding a private affair as they decided to tie the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The wedding happened in the presence of close family friends, relatives and well, no wonder, the people who actually made it to the gala wedding affair were the ones who are extremely close to Kiara Advani and Sidharth. The duo got married and the moment when they shared beautiful snaps from their wedding diaries, internet started crushing on them big time and for real.

Well, if those beautiful and droolworthy wedding photos were not enough ladies and gentlemen, we now have something even more special. After enjoying a nice and romantic honeymoon in each other’s presence, Kiara and Sidharth were spotted returning to Mumbai and well, we love the way they were in love at that moment. See below folks –

Well, super cute and amazing, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com