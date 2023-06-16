ADVERTISEMENT
Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
16 Jun,2023 16:45:43
Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caught candid at airport lounge

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport. Adding more intrigue to the mix, actor Alia Bhatt was also seen arriving at the airport earlier as she headed for Netflix Tudum. And the trio was seen engaging in a candid conversation.

Alia-Katrina-Vicky caught candidly in a video

A video capturing the three stars engaged in a conversation inside the airport lounge has now gone viral, leaving fans curious about the topic of their discussion. Social media platforms are abuzz with various guesses and conjectures surrounding this unexpected encounter. As the trio interacted candidly, fans eagerly awaited further updates and continued to speculate about this intriguing airport rendezvous.

Have a look at the video-

Alia Bhatt-Katrina movie Jee Le Zara

The highly anticipated film “Jee Le Zaraa” has garnered significant attention in Bollywood circles, as it brings together a stellar cast consisting of Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra. Notably, the movie also marks Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback after a long hiatus of over a decade. Earlier this year, Katrina and Alia were spotted at Zoya Akhtar’s residence, where they were believed to be preparing for their roles in the film. This collaboration will be the first time that these leading ladies will be seen together on the big screen, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. After a period of anticipation, Farhan Akhtar recently shared on Instagram that he was scouting for locations in Rajasthan for “Jee Le Zaraa.” Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates and looking forward to witnessing the magic created by this talented ensemble in the upcoming film.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News