Viral Video: When 'Bahubali' Actress Anushka Shetty Shared Her Thoughts On S*x Education In India

Sex education as we all understand is extremely important not just for kids of India but also abroad. Whenever a public figure talks about sex education, it raises awareness and that's exactly what Anushka Shetty had once successfully done in the past in her earlier days as an artiste

Anushka Shetty is one of the finest and most desirable actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Although the actress has primarily done her work in the South regional entertainment space, she continues to enjoy and get Pan-India fame and stardom like a true queen. As far as Pan-India success and fandom is concerned, her popularity quotient indeed hit a new high after she became a part of Bahubali movie and well, be it in the first part or second part, she simply slayed it with perfection and how. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly not just for her acting skills but also for the person that she is.

Check out this old throwback video where Anushka Shetty where she spoke about sex education:

Being a public figure, Anushka Shetty realizes very well that she has a voice that is heard by millions in the country. Well, that’s exactly why, with her fandom and popularity, she can truly inspire people the right way and send the right message. Well, that’s why, in one such event, like a true ‘Bahubali’, Anushka Shetty decided to talk about the importance of sex education in a detailed manner and well, we find it genuinely inspiring. We at IWMBuzz have found the old video from YouTube archives and we are loving it. See below folks –

