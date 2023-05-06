ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Want to break up with your partner? Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious tips

In today's time, there are very few modern-day couples who take relationships seriously. Shraddha Kapoor was quite phenomenal in the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar where she shared intersting tools to break up. Check out her excitement before Netflix release

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
06 May,2023 09:48:59
Want to break up with your partner? Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious tips

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi entertainment industry for more than a decade and well, there’s every reason to be proud and happy about her journey. In her entire career till date, she’s worked with the best in the business and that’s what makes her the star that she is today. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, she’s extremely cordial and sweet with all her fans all the time.

Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is seen revealing her excitement before the Netflix stream of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie:

As far as Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar movie is concerned, Shraddha Kapoor truly had a ball of a time in the movie and well, without any element of doubt, her on-screen chemistry alongside Ranbir Kapoor was loved and appreciated by one and all. While fans loved to enjoy the movie on the big screen, there are still a lot of fans who perhaps missed enjoying the same. Well, for those fans, enjoying the movie on Netflix will be the ideal opportunity indeed. However, guess what? Prior to the streaming, in a new video, Shraddha Kapoor has shared some interesting breakup tips for those individuals who are dealing with a toxic relationship. Well, do you want to understand the fun quotient from your end? Check out ASAP –

Well, how happy and excited are you all for the streaming of this movie on Netflix? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

