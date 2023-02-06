Navigate

Watch: Kartik Aaryan receives unconditional love during Shehzada promotions in Delhi, video goes viral

Your love makes me unstoppable," said Kartik Aaryan as he witnessed a crazy crowd during the promotion of Shehzada in Delhi

Kartik Aaryan has been looked up to by the masses for his upcoming mass entertainer Shehzada. While the youngest superstar truly left the entire nation impressed with his action avatar and cool massive swag in the trailer of the film, he also gave everyone a fun, party number and a romantic song. While the fever of the film has been constantly taking over the audience, our very own Shehzada is rigorously promoting the film and his tour has now reached Agra and Delhi where the superstar witnessed a crazy crowd while totally winning the grounds with his charm.

Kartik took to his social media while sharing some glimpses of his Shehzada promotional tour. While the pictures capture his moments with the crowd, he also shared some videos in which he can be seen grooving with the kids and cheering the audience on the songs of the film. Expressing his love to his fans, he jotted down a caption –

“Your love makes me unstoppable ❤️
#Shehzada 👑”

Moreover, as Kartik had a super successful 2022, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being the biggest blockbuster and having given his finest performance in Freddy, he is currently topping all the headlines for his upcoming film Shehzada.

On the work front, besides Shehzada, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year, and will also be seen in the 3rd installment of Aashiqui. He also has Kabir Khan’s untitled in his kitty.

