Watch: Niti Taylor grooves to 'Haanji' in white camisole top and ripped denim jeans, fans in awe

Highlights:

Niti Taylor wowed on Instagram with a high-energy dance to ‘Haanji’ alongside friend Raveena Choudhhary.

Her chic white camisole top and ripped denim jeans showcased effortless style.

Talented choreographer Rajit Dev’s contribution elevated the performance.

Niti continues to shine as an entertainer and beloved figure in Indian television and social media.

Niti Taylor, the vivacious Indian television actress, recently set social media on fire with her scintillating dance moves. In a video that’s been making waves on Instagram, Niti was spotted grooving to the peppy track ‘Haanji,’ alongside her friend and fellow dancer, Raveena Choudhhary. Clad in a chic white camisole top and ripped denim jean, Niti Taylor looked effortlessly stylish as she showcased her incredible dancing skills. Fans couldn’t help but be in awe of her infectious energy and charisma.

In her Instagram post sharing the electrifying dance routine, Niti Taylor added a playful caption that read, “Dancing to the beat of ‘Haanji’💃🏻💃🎶 #GrooveModeOn #HaanjiVibes #trendingreels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #instagramreels #haanji.” It’s clear that Niti was thoroughly enjoying herself, and her enthusiasm was infectious.

Niti Taylor’s work

Niti Taylor is no stranger to the world of entertainment. She has earned a special place in the hearts of Indian television viewers with her remarkable acting talent and charming personality. Her journey in the entertainment industry includes notable roles in popular TV shows like “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” and “Ishqbaaaz,” where she captivated audiences with her performances.

Rajit Dev as choreographer

The impressive dance choreography in the video was the handiwork of the talented Rajit Dev, as mentioned by Niti Taylor in her caption. Rajit Dev is renowned for his exceptional choreography skills, and his collaboration with Niti undoubtedly added a unique spark to the dance routine.

Niti Taylor’s Instagram feed has become a go-to destination for her fans to catch a glimpse of her life and stay updated on her latest projects. With her stunning dance performance to ‘Haanji,’ she once again proved that she is a true entertainer, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting more delightful content from this charismatic actress. Niti Taylor’s star continues to shine brightly, both on and off the screen, making her a beloved figure in the world of Indian entertainment.