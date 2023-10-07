Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Niti Taylor grooves to 'Haanji' in white camisole top and ripped denim jeans, fans in awe

In a video that's been making waves on Instagram, Niti was spotted grooving to the peppy track 'Haanji,' alongside her friend and fellow dancer, Raveena Choudhhary

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 16:00:13
Watch: Niti Taylor grooves to 'Haanji' in white camisole top and ripped denim jeans, fans in awe 859203
  • Highlights:
  • Niti Taylor wowed on Instagram with a high-energy dance to ‘Haanji’ alongside friend Raveena Choudhhary.
  • Her chic white camisole top and ripped denim jeans showcased effortless style.
  • Talented choreographer Rajit Dev’s contribution elevated the performance.
  • Niti continues to shine as an entertainer and beloved figure in Indian television and social media.

Niti Taylor, the vivacious Indian television actress, recently set social media on fire with her scintillating dance moves. In a video that’s been making waves on Instagram, Niti was spotted grooving to the peppy track ‘Haanji,’ alongside her friend and fellow dancer, Raveena Choudhhary. Clad in a chic white camisole top and ripped denim jean, Niti Taylor looked effortlessly stylish as she showcased her incredible dancing skills. Fans couldn’t help but be in awe of her infectious energy and charisma.

In her Instagram post sharing the electrifying dance routine, Niti Taylor added a playful caption that read, “Dancing to the beat of ‘Haanji’💃🏻💃🎶 #GrooveModeOn #HaanjiVibes #trendingreels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #instagramreels #haanji.” It’s clear that Niti was thoroughly enjoying herself, and her enthusiasm was infectious.

Niti Taylor’s work

Niti Taylor is no stranger to the world of entertainment. She has earned a special place in the hearts of Indian television viewers with her remarkable acting talent and charming personality. Her journey in the entertainment industry includes notable roles in popular TV shows like “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan” and “Ishqbaaaz,” where she captivated audiences with her performances.

Rajit Dev as choreographer

The impressive dance choreography in the video was the handiwork of the talented Rajit Dev, as mentioned by Niti Taylor in her caption. Rajit Dev is renowned for his exceptional choreography skills, and his collaboration with Niti undoubtedly added a unique spark to the dance routine.

Niti Taylor’s Instagram feed has become a go-to destination for her fans to catch a glimpse of her life and stay updated on her latest projects. With her stunning dance performance to ‘Haanji,’ she once again proved that she is a true entertainer, leaving her fans eagerly awaiting more delightful content from this charismatic actress. Niti Taylor’s star continues to shine brightly, both on and off the screen, making her a beloved figure in the world of Indian entertainment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Pair Your Look With Choker Necklaces: Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi And Aditi Sharma 858654
Pair Your Look With Choker Necklaces: Niti Taylor, Shivangi Joshi And Aditi Sharma
Fashion boredom? Combat with Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Niti Taylor’s style cues 858789
Fashion boredom? Combat with Gauhar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill & Niti Taylor’s style cues
Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses 857676
Slay Every Occasion Like Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi And Niti Taylor In Trendy Dresses
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor learns pole dancing in this sensational video, check out now 855513
Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actress Niti Taylor learns pole dancing in this sensational video, check out now
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics 836329
Niti Taylor And Parth Samthaan Celebrate 9 Years Of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan With Gang; Check Pics
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut 809468
From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut

Latest Stories

I manifested to do the role of 859340
I manifested to play Raghav in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar
Nehha Pendse Talks About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly's Role in Anupamaa; Reasons Out Why 859338
Nehha Pendse Talks About Rejecting Rupali Ganguly’s Role in Anupamaa; Reasons Out Why
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings 859246
Fashion Goals: Sonam Kapoor Turns Princess In Digital Print Satin Gown With Statement Earrings
Mission Raniganj Opens with an extraordinary word of mouth On Release Day! The Film to witness encouraging Growth Over The Weekend 859326
Mission Raniganj Opens with an extraordinary word of mouth On Release Day! The Film to witness encouraging Growth Over The Weekend
Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh spotted in the screening of Thank You For Coming, held in Delhi! 859324
Bhumi Pednekar and Dolly Singh spotted in the screening of Thank You For Coming, held in Delhi!
Avneet Kaur radiates elegance in magenta pink bodycon dress during Italian vacation 859218
Avneet Kaur radiates elegance in magenta pink bodycon dress during Italian vacation
Read Latest News