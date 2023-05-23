Watch: Pooja Hegde's luxurious Sri Lanka vacation in a nutshell

Actress Pooja Hegde recently embarked on a unique journey that blended work and vacation as she headed to the beautiful island nation of Sri Lanka. Known for her versatile performances in the film industry, Pooja took advantage of the picturesque surroundings to combine her professional commitments with a much-needed break.

During her workation in Sri Lanka, Pooja Hegde undoubtedly made the most of her time. From engaging in film shoots and attending meetings to relishing the local cuisine and indulging in the country’s rich heritage, she embraced every aspect of her surroundings to enrich her work and personal life simultaneously.

Pooja Hegde shares video vlog from Sri Lanka

The breathtaking beaches, lush greenery, and historic sites became the canvas for her artistic endeavors, allowing her to craft memorable performances and capture the essence of the destination.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “Does the crème brûlée sing?? 🎤🍴 #whyamilikethis #workcation”

About Sri Lanka

Nestled in the azure waters of the Indian Ocean, Sri Lanka beckons travelers with its diverse landscapes, rich heritage, and warm hospitality. This tropical paradise, often referred to as the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean,” offers a captivating tapestry of natural wonders, ancient sites, and vibrant traditions that leave a lasting impression on all who venture to its shores.

Renowned for its pristine beaches, Sri Lanka boasts an extensive coastline that entices sun-seekers and water enthusiasts alike. From the golden shores of Negombo to the idyllic stretches of Mirissa, the beaches of Sri Lanka offer a serene retreat where one can soak up the sun, indulge in water sports, or simply unwind with the rhythmic sounds of the ocean.