Watch: Raashi Khanna drops BTS moments from ‘Telusu Kada’ sets, blooms in parrot green ethnic salwar suit

Tollywood sensation Raashi Khanna recently shared some captivating behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her upcoming movie, 'Telusu Kada.' The talented actress, known for her stunning beauty and acting prowess, graced the occasion in a vibrant parrot green ethnic salwar suit, radiating charm and elegance.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Oct,2023 09:18:31
credit: Raashi Khanna Instagram

Raashi Khanna’s ethnic look in green salwar suit

In the video that’s been creating waves on social media, Raashi Khanna is truly a vision in her deep plunging neck parrot green embellished salwar suit. If ‘stunning’ had a poster girl, it would probably be her! The outfit, with its intricate detailing and vibrant hue, perfectly complements her radiant personality. Her fashion game is nothing short of spectacular.

But that’s not all; Raashi knows the power of simplicity too. She rocked the sleek straight hair and minimal makeup look, proving that sometimes less is more. Her ethereal aura was further accentuated by her wavy locks, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and those lovely pink lips. It’s like she whispered to the universe, “I’m here to slay,” and it delivered in spades.

What truly stands out, though, is that infectious smile! Throughout the video, Raashi can’t help but break into that charming grin, and who can blame her? She’s serving up some serious ‘goals’ here. From the style inspiration to the undeniable charisma, Raashi Khanna is giving us all a masterclass in how to rock the ethnic look with grace and panache. It’s safe to say that she’s got our hearts and the internet buzzing with her enchanting BTS moments.

About Telusu Kada

The film is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Vivek Kuchibhotla serving as the co-producer. Music aficionados can look forward to Thaman, a well-regarded composer\ who has been chosen to create the musical backdrop for the film.

The excitement doesn’t end here – regular shooting for “Telusu Kada” is anticipated to commence in mid-November. Stay tuned for further updates on this much-anticipated cinematic venture, which promises to be a captivating addition to the Telugu film industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

