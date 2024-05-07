Watch: Rakul Preet Singh Embraces the Great Outdoors with a Fun-Filled Game Extravaganza!

Rakul Preet Singh is enjoying one of her career’s most successful periods, with back-to-back film releases and audience plaudits. While acting is essential to her life, she also enjoys playing outdoor games. For those unfamiliar, Rakul Preet Singh is an active golfer who has competed at the national level. This time, the actress gave a glimpse on Instagram post while playing outdoor games. Take a look at the video below.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Plays Outdoor Games-

Rakul Preet is an ardent fitness enthusiast who inspires her followers with the exercise videos she shares on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a video of herself dressed in a stunning outfit while playing golf. In another clip, she is seen enjoying a bike ride. Additionally, she posted a collage of herself performing various activities, such as yoga, boxing, and badminton, all while holding a tree pose.

In her fourth appearance, the diva shared a glimpse of herself sitting on a ferry while wearing a swimsuit. In her fifth appearance, she gave a brief glimpse of herself having fun on a water flyboard. In her final appearance, she is seen performing boxing and kickboxing.

She captioned her post, “Padhoge likho banoge nawab 👨‍🏫

Kheloge kudoge banoge Lajawab🧗🏻🏄🏻‍♀️ #WorldAthleticsDay 💪🏼💪🏼.”

Athletics Benefits-

Athletics offers numerous benefits, both physical and mental. Physically, it improves cardiovascular health, enhances strength and flexibility, and helps maintain a healthy weight. Mentally, it boosts mood, reduces stress, and improves cognitive function.

