ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree

Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are both experts when it comes to raising the heat and oomph quotient on social media. Check out their latest social media posts over here that will make you go bananas for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
18 May,2023 16:23:12
Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree

Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are two of the most gorgeous and talented actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. Both Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde have been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the longest time and well, that’s why, whenever they come up with new projects and exciting social media posts, the happiness and excitement of the fans is at an all-time high like never before. Although their careers are quite different from one another, one common thing that they we have noticed in both their careers is the fact that they both have made a successful transition to the Hindi entertainment industry after their good share of work in the South regional entertainment industry. Their social media games are quite lit and well, we genuinely can’t keep calm seeing them for real.

Check out the latest social media posts of Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde that will spin your heads big time:

Both Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde have been a part of the entertainment industry for many years and well, whenever they share new and engaging content on their social media handle, it is a visual delight for their fans for real and in the real sense of the term. Well, this time too, both Rashmika Mandanna and Pooja Hegde are grabbing a lot of attention for their latest posts. While Rashmika Mandanna is seen literally burning internet with perfection in her latest Instagram dance video, Pooja Hegde, on the other hand has always looked sensational and super sexy in sarees and this time too, she’s spicing up the vogue game and oomph quotient big time in a black shimmery saree. Well, do you want to see and understand how they are doing the same? Well, here you go –

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree 808359

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree 808360

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree 808361

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree 808362

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna melts internet with adorable dance moves, Pooja Hegde sizzles in black shimmery saree 808363

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant in the real sense of the term, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
“My team made me do this…” Rashmika Mandanna is all embarrassed
Throwback: When Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's brutally honest opinion on Radhe Shyam
Throwback: When Pooja Hegde reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's brutally honest opinion on Radhe Shyam
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Sai Pallavi's 'aqua blue' love is here
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Pooja Hegde has a special companion for upcoming tour, find out
Pooja Hegde has a special companion for upcoming tour, find out
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Come fall in love with Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna, here's how
Latest Stories
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi and Kajal Aggarwal are a sight to behold in pink printed saree designs, we are crushing
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Bigg Boss Babes: Rubina Dilaik and Bharti Singh go crazy with squad, Sumbul Touqeer Khan spends time with her 'pari'
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Water Baby Monalisa Stabs Heart In Neon Bikini; Vikraant Singh Is In Love
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Gulshan Pandey bags Dangal show Jyoti
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi get showered with heartfelt wishes on their birthday
Read Latest News