Watch: Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly In Video

Sargun Mehta is a renowned diva in Hindi and Punjabi entertainment. The actress in her latest Instagram dump turned butterfly in the colorful avatar; let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 19:30:43
Sargun Mehta is a prominent name in the Hindi and Punjabi entertainment world. The actress has earned fame with her appearance in TV shows like Phulwa, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Balika Vadhu, and others. In contrast, her fashion and styled keep her top in the buzz. Once again, the actress in her latest Instagram dump turned butterfly. Let’s check it out.

Sargun Mehta Turns Butterfly

The beautiful actress shared an amazing reel video on her Instagram account. In the video, Sargun Mehta is seen playing with a bunch of balloons in amazing weather. In contrast, she turned butterfly with her floral avatar.

Sargun Mehta donned a beautiful backless floral printed mini dress with puffy sleeves. Her open wavy hairstyle blushed cheeks, nude lips, and bold eye makeup rounded her appearance. Throughout the video, the diva enjoyed the balloons, and her beautiful smile is undoubtedly winning hearts.

The diva captioned her post with two butterfly emojis. And also tagged the designer. This beautiful dress you can wear for any party, vacation, or evening date. Sargun Mehta is simply slaying her style in this outfit. The diva keeps her best foot forward when fashion is concerned. She is one of the most awaited actresses on the red carpet with her spectacular appearances.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

