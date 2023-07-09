ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say 'no show off'

A video of Shraddha Kapoor has gone viral on the internet, where we can see her arriving at the airport and willingly agreeing to let fans take selfies at the airport. Her simplicity won netizens’ hearts, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jul,2023 08:20:47
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor interacts with fans at airport, netizens say ‘no show off’

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor has won over the internet with her down-to-earth demeanor. A video capturing the actress’s arrival at the airport has gone viral, showcasing her warm and friendly nature. Not only did Shraddha graciously oblige fans’ requests for selfies, but she did so with genuine enthusiasm, leaving netizens charmed by her simplicity and approachability. With her infectious smile and genuine connection with fans, Shraddha Kapoor’s airport rendezvous proved to be a refreshing departure from the usual “no show off” attitude often associated with celebrities. It’s moments like these that remind us that even in the glamorous world of Bollywood, a little humility can go a long way.

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor’s look

The actress arrived at the airport, looking all gorgeous in her floral white salwar suit. The actress decked it up with a simple casual hairbun and chose to ditch her makeup. She rounded it off with a pair of sandals.

Reactions

One wrote, “Shrada,sara, kiara and alia bollywood ki yei 4 he sabsei down to earth hai or nature mei achi hai”

Another wrote, “How simple she is ..no show off ..I really like her ..wish she does more movies”

A third user wrote, “I love her. Her simplicity is seen in her lifestyle, dressing and the way her humility radiates.
Awesome girl”

A fourth one added, “Shraddha is truly a marathi girl ❤️🔥 Her Simplicity is Just awesome”







About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

