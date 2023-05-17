Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral

We all know that Shraddha Kapoor has always been a fine actress. But hey, how many of you knew that she can also play up with her accent game in a way too entertaining manner? Well, check out this video

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade and well, there’s every reason to be proud and happy about her journey till date. In her entire professional career till now, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with the best in the business and that’s what makes her the star that she is today. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, she’s extremely cordial and sweet with all her fans all the time.

Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is seen revealing her talent of playing up with the English-American accent in a fun and entertaining way:

As far as the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress is concerned, Shraddha Kapoor also has tremendous potential and talent in herself when it comes to doing mimicry. Earlier, we at IWMBuzz wrote about how Shraddha Kapoor was sensational in her mimicry game in front of Tiger Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show. This time, we have this funny video for you all where the actress is seen showing us how to play up with the English-American accent. Well, want to check out and understand better? Here you go –

Well, hey folks, what's your take on this fun video? Brilliant, ain't it?