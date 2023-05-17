ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral

We all know that Shraddha Kapoor has always been a fine actress. But hey, how many of you knew that she can also play up with her accent game in a way too entertaining manner? Well, check out this video

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 May,2023 10:34:52
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor tries hilarious American-English accent, video goes viral

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than a decade and well, there’s every reason to be proud and happy about her journey till date. In her entire professional career till now, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with the best in the business and that’s what makes her the star that she is today. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s why, she’s extremely cordial and sweet with all her fans all the time.

Check out how Shraddha Kapoor is seen revealing her talent of playing up with the English-American accent in a fun and entertaining way:

As far as the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress is concerned, Shraddha Kapoor also has tremendous potential and talent in herself when it comes to doing mimicry. Earlier, we at IWMBuzz wrote about how Shraddha Kapoor was sensational in her mimicry game in front of Tiger Shroff on The Kapil Sharma Show. This time, we have this funny video for you all where the actress is seen showing us how to play up with the English-American accent. Well, want to check out and understand better? Here you go –

Well, hey folks, what’s your take on this fun video? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Viral: When Shraddha Kapoor flexed her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff
Viral: When Shraddha Kapoor flexed her mimicry skills in front of Tiger Shroff
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor-Shruti Haasan: Actresses Who Can Also Sing
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Wows In Short Hairstyle, see pics
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Shraddha Kapoor Teaches To Steal The Show In Simple Ethnic Drapes
Want to break up with your partner? Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious tips
Want to break up with your partner? Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious tips
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor To Disha Patani: Slay The Wedding Looks Like Never Before In Lehengas
Latest Stories
Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher
Major Throwback: When Ranbir Kapoor revealed having a crush on her chemistry teacher
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gets angry with Jahaan’s selection at the competition
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Esha Gupta dazzles in bodycon outfit, we are sweating
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham come together, what's happening?
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Disha Patani burns internet in sensuous black bikini, come fall in love
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special message for Vicky Kaushal, check out
Read Latest News