Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Fun-filled Girls Day Out

Your favourite Bollywood beauty, Shraddha Kapoor, never fails to make us awe with her personality in real life. Her bubbly character and always smiling face make fans forget about their worries and smile with her. Well, on another day of Shraddha’s life, the actress took time off to spend time with her girls. So, let’s look at how Shraddha enjoys her girls’ day out.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Day Out With Girls

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shares the post shared by her friend Shraddha Naik. In the post, there are two videos and one photo. The first video features a girl squad of 5 members, including Shraddha Kapoor. In contrast, there were Shraddha Naik, Nikita Menon, Meehak Nair, and Namrata. The girls were seen posing for a mirror selfie, holding each other tight, flaunting her unbound friendship.

Shraddha looked beautiful in all-black glam, while others also donned classy outfits. In the next photo, the girl gang pose for a beautiful selfie with their clear faces. And lastly, all the girls clap for Namrata as they gather to celebrate her birthday. Also, all these girls are Shraddha Kapoor’s team members, from stylists and hair and makeup artists to fashion designers.

With all the visuals, it’s clear that Shraddha has a great time with her girl on this cute and short day out. Such dates with girls are necessary to make yourself feel happy and valued, and Shraddha knows it.

So what is your reaction to Shraddha Kapoor’s girls’ day out? Please let us know in the comments box.