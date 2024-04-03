Movies | Celebrities

Shraddha Kapoor has posted a video on social media to wish her pet dog, Shyloh, a happy birthday. Check out the video below.

Leave all your work aside and refresh your day with a heartwarming clip of Shraddha Kapoor with her pet dog, wishing him a birthday. The Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar actress is known for her deep love for animals, particularly her pet dog. She often treats her fans with heartwarming moments with her furry companion on social media, showcasing their strong bond. Not just that, but with her actions and advocacy, she promotes animal welfare and encourages others to show compassion towards all creatures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a video of herself with her pet dog. In the video, the actress can be seen sitting on the floor wearing a white tee and black bottoms, and she looks as gorgeous as ever. She wore glasses with Happy Birthday crafted on them. She asked her pet dog to wear the same glasses, but the dog started to bark. But the sweetest thing is that when Shraddha asked for a kissie, the pet dog warmly kissed the actress’ cheeks.

At the end of the video, Shraddha bursts out smiling and tries to give him something to eat, but it seems the dog is not in a mood and ignores her straight away. Sharing this heartwarming video, the actress writes, “Chota Babu attitude ya kissie deta hai. Happy Bday Shyloh.”

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box below.