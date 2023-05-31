ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Shraddha Kapoor's Unique Hidden Talent

Shraddha Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the town's most skilled and talented actresses. Here we discovered the actress'£ new and special hidden talent that no one knows

Author: Aarti Tiwari
31 May,2023 20:00:41
The beautiful Shraddha Kapoor is a heartthrob of the tinsel town. She is a versatile star with several talents, like acting, dance, singing, and fashion. In addition to that, we have found a new and special talent that the diva has, but nobody really noticed that. Read the article below to learn what’s the new hidden talent of Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Hidden Talent

In a viral video on YouTube, the actress turned into a Radio Jockey and read the script from her nose. Her weird voice is just a must-listen-to everyone. Moreover, the diva is effortlessly funny. The actress donned a black and white dress with bold eye makeup, king earrings, and a sleek hairstyle for the radio interview.

In addition, the script was also funny; it says, “Mumbai Jo leti roj hai hafta, (I don’t know, I m just saying anything) Masti ka hai ye dose Mumbai jo leti roj inke craze chemistry sunke tang maan heh keh yeh, yayaye yee, aakhi Mumbai ye sune chahe dongri ya kurle (Kurle! What is kurle guys)”

Watch Shraddha Kapoor’s expressions and voice in the video below:-

Shraddha Kapoor has a huge fandom on her Instagram account, with 80 plus followers on her profile. Her real self and simplicity keep her fans hooked on her.

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

