Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pet laath..."

Check out this video of Shubman Gill where he had a fun interaction with Ayushmann Khurrana

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
27 Apr,2023 16:26:06
Watch: Shubman Gill is hunting for Bollywood roles, Ayushmann Khurrana says, "kyun pet pet laath..."

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers that we have in the country right now. The you ny stud from Punjab has been slaying the cricket field with his presence for the longest time and well, we truly love it and how. The young man has been on fire in every sense of the term and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that he does becomes a rage and a sensation among girls. He has got a humongous fan following for all the good reasons and well, that’s why we genuinely admire him for all the right reasons. His social media game has enhanced and gotten better to a great extent and we love it.

Check out this latest fun video of Shubman Gill that you will love:

The best thing about Shubman Gill is that apart from being very talented as a cricketer, he’s also very friendly in front of the camera that helps him be a part of many interesting and fun advertisements. Well, this time, in a new video, he’s seen casually hunting for acting roles in Bollywood and well, guess what? Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a very interesting thing to say. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you rate this fun quotient between Shubman Gill and Ayushmann Khurrana? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

