Watch: Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor dancing to ‘Disco Deewane’ from SOTY

Get ready to groove as a video of Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor has taken the internet by storm. The dynamic duo, who previously starred together in Ek Villain, can be seen showing off their dance moves to the popular song ‘Disco Deewane’ from the movie Student Of The Year. The infectious energy and their synchronized steps in the video have captivated fans, making it a must-watch for all dance enthusiasts. With the video breaking the internet, it’s clear that Sidharth and Shraddha’s electrifying chemistry on the dance floor is a treat for everyone’s eyes. So, get ready to disco and let the contagious rhythm of ‘Disco Deewane’ take over your feet!

The movie earned immense love from the netizens all across. What’s more, Sidharth got hailed for his brilliant acting prowess in the movie, and also was poured with love for showcasing versatility in the movie. Shraddha too bloomed with her impeccable acting chops.

Student Of The Year

Sidharth Malhotra marked his debut with the movie Student Of The Year. The actor starred alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Reddit users react to the video

One wrote, “It gets a little sad when actors from a certain generation stop working with each other. Shraddha doesn’t work with Varun or Sid anymore. Same with Alia. These boys are working with Kriti and Kiara and after some years this will stop too.”

Another wrote, “It is just that the frequency has died down. A decade back all these people Alia Shraddha Pari Sid Varun Arjun kept on working with each other. Today, there’s hardly a project in years with them.”