Wedding Hairstyles 101: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma & Parineeti Chopra’s styling tips

Highlights:

Get inspired by Bollywood stars Alia, Anushka, and Parineeti for your wedding hairstyle.

Choose from bohemian waves, vintage buns, or sun-kissed waves to shine on your big day.

Add personal flair with flowers, veils, or headbands for a unique bridal style.

Planning for your big day? Whether you’re the blushing bride-to-be or just a starry-eyed guest, one thing’s for sure: your hair deserves to steal the spotlight! Wedding hairstyles are like the icing on the cake of your ensemble, and if there’s ever a time to go all out, it’s at a wedding. With inspiration galore from Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, and Parineeti Chopra, we’re about to embark on a whirlwind tour of tresses that are nothing short of sensational. So, grab your hairpins and let’s dive into Wedding Hairstyles 101, where we’ll unravel the secrets behind these A-list locks and sprinkle a little stardust on your mane!

Alia Bhatt’s Bohemian Waves

Alia Bhatt’s unconventional choice of a saree and loose waves created a bohemian dream. To recreate this look, start with loose, tousled waves using a curling iron or a flat iron technique. Add a delicate floral hairpin or a small jewelled accessory for that personal touch. This effortlessly chic style is perfect for a beach or destination wedding.

Anushka Sharma’s Vintage Elegance

Anushka Sharma’s vintage-inspired bun adorned with light pink roses is a timeless classic. Achieve this look by parting your hair in the middle and creating a low bun at the nape of your neck. Instead of roses, consider using other delicate flowers or vintage brooches as accessories. This hairstyle exudes old-school charm and pairs beautifully with a traditional lehenga.

Parineeti Chopra’s Sun-Kissed Glow

Parineeti Chopra’s sun-kissed glow and flowing hair are perfect for a daytime wedding. Start by creating loose, beachy waves using a wand or braids overnight. Opt for a natural and minimal makeup look with a touch of blush and a subtle lip shade. Accessorize your hair with delicate hairpins or a floral crown for a fresh and romantic vibe. This look is ideal for garden or outdoor weddings.

Unique Twists for Your Big Day

Now that you’ve seen how these Bollywood beauties rocked their wedding hairstyles, here are some unique twists to make them your own:

The Floral Extravaganza: Take inspiration from Alia’s loose waves and amp up the bohemian vibe by weaving fresh flowers into your hair. Think jasmine, roses, or even exotic orchids for a truly tropical twist.

The Vintage Veil: Combine Anushka’s vintage bun with Alia’s draped veil for a regal yet modern look. Opt for a veil with intricate lace or embroidery that complements your lehenga.

The Sparkling Headband: Enhance Parineeti’s sun-kissed glow with a sparkling headband or tiara. Choose one that matches your jewellery for a coordinated and glamorous style.

Remember, your wedding day is all about you, so don’t be afraid to add your unique touch to these celebrity-inspired hairstyles. Whether you’re going for bohemian, vintage, or romantic, these looks can be customized to reflect your personality and style. So, get ready to turn heads and dazzle on your special day!