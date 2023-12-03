Weekend Glam: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles In Backless White Gown

Vaani Kapoor, the stunning fashionista in the town, never fails to rule over hearts with exquisite wardrobe collections. From sultry bodycon dresses to bossy pantsuits to ethereal lehengas, the Shamshera actress has the knack to pull off every look to perfection with her top-notch styling sense. And now the diva shows how to get ready for a weekend party and steal everyone’s attention.

Vaani Kapoor’s Weekend Glam

Make your Saturday night special with a glamorous avatar like Vaani Kapoor. The diva serves ‘weekend’ party goals in the sassy, simple gown. The actress dons a white silk gown with backless detailing accentuating her jaw-dropping bareback. At the same time, the thigh-high slit pattern looks sexy.

Vaani Kapoor left her hair open and completed her charming avatar with dewy makeup and glossy lips. For her new photoshoot, the actress poses on her sofa, flaunting her sultry glam in the white dress. Vaani showcases her stunning picture with a striking pose that has left us spellbound. The way she keeps it minimal, her style in the jaw-dropping pose looks magical.

Sharing this sizzling hot photo, Vaani Kapoor, in her caption, wrote, “law of gravity.. & weekends.” With this hot look, you can become the center of attraction this weekend.

Did you like Vaani Kapoor’s new glam in white dress? Drop your views in the comments box below.