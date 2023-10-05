"We're rolling," Alia Bhatt kick starts shooting for 'Jigra', shares BTS pictures from sets

Highlights:

Alia Bhatt swiftly moves to ‘Jigra’ after ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.’

Alia teams up with Karan Johar for ‘Jigra,’ releasing on September 27, 2024.

‘Jigra’ promises an exciting cinematic experience with Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

Alia Bhatt, the indefatigable Bollywood actress, seems to have no intention of slowing down in her busy career. Following her recent film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,’ she has swiftly embarked on her next project, ‘Jigra.’ This time, Alia is teaming up with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, as they co-produce ‘Jigra’ under the banner of Dharma Productions. The directorial reins of this exciting venture are in the capable hands of Vasan Bala.

Alia Bhatt has wasted no time and has already begun shooting for the film, enthusiastically sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the set. Mark your calendars for the release date, as ‘Jigra’ is set to hit the silver screen on September 27, 2024.

In ‘Jigra,’ Alia Bhatt will be essaying the lead role, marking her first collaboration with director Vasan Bala. The actress will also take on the role of co-producer alongside Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Alia recently took to her Instagram account to give fans a sneak peek of her journey on the film’s first day of shooting. The shared pictures capture her in the process of preparing for a scene, with her sister Shaheen Bhatt by her side. Alongside these captivating snapshots, Alia shared her excitement with a caption that read, “And we’re rolling… day one of bringing our ‘jigra’ to life… stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts… fingers and toes crossed for the journey ahead. Love, TEAM JIGRA.”

She went on to share pictures from the sets of Jigra in the post. Check out below-

With Alia Bhatt’s relentless commitment to her craft and the star-studded collaboration behind ‘Jigra,’ the film promises to be a much-anticipated cinematic experience when it graces the screens in September 2024.