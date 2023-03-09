Hrithik Roshan is one of the most loved and highly-rated actors in the Indian film industry. In his entire career till date, Hrithik Roshan has been absolutely amazing and phenomenal. Be it grabbing attention for his good looks and charm to doing wonderfully well for himself in the performance-oriented projects that he’s been a part of, Hrithik has truly managed to ace it in all departments. His debut movie aka ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ is a dream debut for any actor who wishes to rule Bollywood and well, ever since then, he’s only enhanced and gotten his acting game better and stronger to be a superstar of the masses. Not just for his good looks ladies and gentlemen, Hrithik is also rated highly for his stunning fashion and fitness game and well, we love it.

Not just regular fans in the country ladies and gentlemen, even other celebrities and influencers are humongous fans of Hrithik Roshan. Well, it’s not everyday that you get to have a special ‘fan moment’ with Hrithik Roshan. So guess, who got lucky this time? Well, our very own Bigg Boss 16 winner aka MC Stan. The Bigg Boss season 16 champion seems extremely happy and excited in his special ‘fan moment’ with the ‘Vikram Vedha’ actor and well, as expected, the picture is burning hearts on internet in the real sense of the term. Well, do you wish to check out this viral photo? See below folks –

Well, what’s your opinion and feedback on this special photo of MC Stan and Hrithik Roshan ladies and gentlemen? Wonderful indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com