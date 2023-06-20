What Is Shraddha Kapoor's 'Pyaar Ka Nagma'?

The gorgeous diva of the town, Shraddha Kapoor, has always amazed her fans. Starting her journey from Aashiqui 2, she has come a long way in her career. Other than that, her lifestyle has made her fans go gaga over her magical looks and personality. The actress, in her latest Instagram dump, revealed her pyaar ka nagma, which means love song.

In the latest Instagram story, the diva shared a picture of a mango on a plate. And in the background, she played the song ‘Pyaar Ka Nagma.’ This hints that mango is Shraddha’s love, so she enjoys some delicious mangoes tonight.

Shraddha Kapoor is a very realistic and calm person in real life. Though she is a fitness freak, she never leaves a chance to enjoy her time eating what she really loves. Sometimes she enjoys Mumbai’s most loved street food Vada Pav while at times, she enjoys the mouth-watering Pani Puri. Her Instagram feed is a buffet of her pictures with food. The actress never feels shy to eat what she really likes, even in public. She was seen eating vada-pav during the promotions of her recently released film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar.

Shraddha Kapoor is a powerhouse of talent. She has worked in films like Ek Villain, Baaghi, Saaho, Half Girlfriend, Ok Jaanu, Stree, Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, and many others.

