What Makes Sidharth Malhotra Sip On This Popular Desi Beverage? Check Out

The charming, versatile, and powerhouse of talent Sidharth Malhotra is all set to rule over hearts once again with his action in the upcoming movie Yodha. For the past few days, the actor has been actively promoting his film and making public appearances. Well, this time, he has caught attention in the headlines not only because of his fashion or style but also because the actor revealed his favorite desi beverage, which is a favorite of many of us.

Let’s not make you wait more and reveal which desi beverage Sidharth loves. So, in his latest Instagram photos, the actress revealed that he loves Lassi. But wait, there is a condition: he doesn’t love any random lassi but special Chandigarh’s Lassi, as he mentioned in his caption, “Chandigarh ki lassi se Ishq hua.”

Sidharth landed in Chandigarh to promote his upcoming film Yodha, along with Raashii Khanna, who didn’t miss the chance to enjoy the famous Lassi in Chandigarh. In the photo, Sidharth and Raashii can be seen sipping the desi drink, and the smiles on their faces show their excitement. Their chemistry in the picture is amazing, and it will be fun to see them romancing in the upcoming film.

Yodha is an action-packed thriller movie from Dharma Productions. The film is all set to hit theatres on 15 March 2024.

So are you, too, a lassi lover? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.