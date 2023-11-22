What Sass! Kareena Kapoor Paints The Town Red In Hot One-shoulder Dress

The style queen of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, knows how to rule with her top-notch fashion choices wherever she goes. Bebo, this time, makes a statement appearance, painting the town in red with her hot one-shoulder dress. Let’s decode her fashion in the red ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor’s Red Dress Glam

The queen of hearts, Kareena Kapoor, makes an attention-grabbing appearance in the red hue. Laal Singh Chadha actress dons a red one-shoulder dress from the closest of famous designer Tanya Ghavri. The outfit has a one-shoulder down pattern that accentuates her beautiful shoulder. The baggy bodice, followed by the ruched skirt, looks super stunning. At the same time, the one-shoulder sleeves give her a charming appearance.

That is not all! Kareena adds an extra dose of glamour with the diamond-embellished emerald earrings. The rosy cheeks complement her red glam. Her glossy, nude, matte lips look attractive. The bold kajal and eyeliner accentuate her beautiful eyes, adding a trendy and bold touch to her appearance. With the pair of white heels, she completes her charm.

Painting the town in her hot red dress, Kareena Kapoor shows her sass as she walks up the stairs posing for the photoshoot. Her ‘aadaye’ is irresistible, and we can’t get over her magic in the red dress.

Did you like Kareena Kapoor’s hot red dress glam? Let us know in the comments box.