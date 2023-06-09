ADVERTISEMENT
What's cooking at Kareena Kapoor's end?

Kareena Kapoor shares a photodump from her vanity van. The actress looked all gorgeous in her beige comfortable kurta. She covered her face with a cooling facemask. Check it out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Jun,2023 05:43:41
What's cooking at Kareena Kapoor's end?

Kareena Kapoor delighted her fans on Thursday by sharing glimpses from the sets of her highly-anticipated film, The Crew. With an intriguing showdown of what happens inside the vanity van, the photos offered a behind-the-scenes look inside her luxurious vanity van. The captivating images showcased Kareena Kapoor in the process of getting ready for her scene, accompanied by the talented celebrity make-up artist, Mickey Contractor.

What goes on her Vanity van table

As the camera focused on her vanity table, it revealed a picturesque arrangement consisting of a steaming cup of coffee and enticing packets of biscotti, enticingly complementing the array of cosmetic products adorning the table. Radiating sheer elegance, the actress mesmerized in a stunning beige co-ord set, captivating the viewers with her impeccable style and captivating presence.

Sharing the photodump, she wrote, “DAY-37❤️THE CREW❤️
📸
By the wonderful @mikedesir”

Kareena Kapoor truly shines as a style icon, forever setting trends and inspiring fashion lovers everywhere with her simple yet stunning fashion choices. And these casual vanity showreel proves the same.

Here take a look at the photodump by Bebo from ‘The Crew’ sets-

Reactions

Janhvi Kapoor went all awed with the series of pictures on social media. She dropped a love eye emoji in the comments.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Save the biscotti tell Prakash”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Read Latest News