What's cooking at Kareena Kapoor's end?

Kareena Kapoor delighted her fans on Thursday by sharing glimpses from the sets of her highly-anticipated film, The Crew. With an intriguing showdown of what happens inside the vanity van, the photos offered a behind-the-scenes look inside her luxurious vanity van. The captivating images showcased Kareena Kapoor in the process of getting ready for her scene, accompanied by the talented celebrity make-up artist, Mickey Contractor.

What goes on her Vanity van table

As the camera focused on her vanity table, it revealed a picturesque arrangement consisting of a steaming cup of coffee and enticing packets of biscotti, enticingly complementing the array of cosmetic products adorning the table. Radiating sheer elegance, the actress mesmerized in a stunning beige co-ord set, captivating the viewers with her impeccable style and captivating presence.

Sharing the photodump, she wrote, “DAY-37❤️THE CREW❤️

By the wonderful @mikedesir”

Kareena Kapoor truly shines as a style icon, forever setting trends and inspiring fashion lovers everywhere with her simple yet stunning fashion choices. And these casual vanity showreel proves the same.

Here take a look at the photodump by Bebo from ‘The Crew’ sets-

Reactions

Janhvi Kapoor went all awed with the series of pictures on social media. She dropped a love eye emoji in the comments.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Save the biscotti tell Prakash”