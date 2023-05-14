ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

When Kriti Sanon penned drama in David Koma’s neon cutout dress

Here’s when Kriti Sanon stunned her admirers with her stunning look in neon cutout dress designed by David Koma. Scroll down beneath to check on her gorgeous looks

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 11:34:36
Bollywood sensation Kriti Sanon has been making headlines with her highly anticipated film “Adipurush,” featuring powerhouse actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. As fans eagerly await her captivating performance on the big screen, let us take a moment to appreciate her recent stunning appearance at a promotional event.

With her innate charm and impeccable fashion taste, Kriti Sanon continues to mesmerize audiences, cementing her position as a style icon. As we anticipate her upcoming cinematic masterpiece, her fashion choices remind us of the inherent power and allure of embracing bold and classy ensembles.

Kriti Sanon’s style in neon one-shoulder dress

Kriti radiated elegance and style in a striking one-sleeved neon green mini dress by renowned designer David Koma. Paired with a dangerously chic set of Steve Madden boots, she effortlessly showcased her fashion-forward sensibilities. The actress’s impeccable choice of attire serves as an inspiration to embrace vibrant and audacious hues this season.

Adorning her fingers with tasteful and unconventional rings, she added a touch of individuality to her overall look. The actress further enhanced her appearance with impeccably manicured black nails, exuding an air of sophistication.

In terms of makeup and hair, Kriti opted for a dewy complexion, accentuating her natural radiance. Her glossy pink lips added a hint of femininity, while a precise stroke of eyeliner highlighted her mesmerizing eyes. Perfectly filled-in brows framed her face, adding a touch of definition. To complete her elegant look, Kriti styled her tresses in a chic messy bun with a side part, showcasing effortless charm and grace.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

