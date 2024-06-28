Who Will Say She’s 43? Kareena Kapoor Gives Tuff Competition To 20s Actress, Deets Inside!

Kareena Kapoor, a leading actress in Bollywood, has been defying age with her stunning looks and fitness levels. At 43, she continues to give tuff competition to actresses in their 20s with her impeccable style, fitness, and acting prowess. Here’s how she maintains her youthful charm and competitive edge with her recent Instagram post. Check out the photos below!

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor drops sharing her recent trip. In the photos, the actress steps out by wearing a white with a multi-color strappy, sleeveless, deep U-neckline printed top tucked in the all-white high elastic waist knot-tied track pants. Kareena styles her look with a side-partitioning messy hairstyle, minimal makeup with brown matte lips, and pairs her look with black-shaded sunglasses and a gold sling bag.

In the picture, Kareena Kapoor clicks a selfie while soaking herself in the sunlight, showcasing her stunning and beautiful face with flying hair. In the last picture, Kareena Kapoor gave a sneak peek into her OOTD look and took a mirror selfie picture showcasing her toned physique, where regular do yoga for this stunning physique and wrote, “The Italian Selfie” with a white heart and eyes emojis.

Kareena Kapoor continues to be an inspiration, proving that age is just a number when it comes to beauty and fitness.

On Work Front-

Kareena Kapoor will reteam with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty in the Cop universe sequel Singham Again. The film will be theatrically released on October 31, 2024.

