ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?

Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are always immensely loved by the masses and we love it. Well, it's time to check out their latest stunning social media avatars that you will love

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
09 Jun,2023 17:41:54
Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing?

Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most loved and admired actresses and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them are loved immensely by the masses and we love them. Both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna started their respective careers in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually making it big in B-Town and well, ever since that time, things have truly been wonderful and outstanding for them in the true sense of the term. Both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna enjoy a humongous fan following all over the country and well, that’s why, whenever they share new content on social media, internet loves it for real.

Well, let’s check out the latest content that’s happening at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna’s end:

Whenever Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna share new and entertaining, engaging photos, videos and reels on their respective social media handles, internet truly loves it and can’t keep calm for real. Well, once again, both Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna have shared new updates from their end. While Pooja Hegde is seen smiling and giving us all visual delight with her stunning avatar, Rashmika Mandanna, on the other is seen winning hearts with her stunning and adorable smile and well, we love it. Want to check it out? Here you go –

Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing? 814264

Why are Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna smiling and posing? 814266

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and sensational for real, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to no-makeup look is on point
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
In Pics: Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde & Nora Fatehi in radiant scarlet Manish Malhotra lehengas, a visual treat
Rashmika Mandanna is overwhelmed with the love from this "little darling"
Rashmika Mandanna is overwhelmed with the love from this "little darling"
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
What's cooking at Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna's end?
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Vote Now: Most Popular Actress In A Digital Film: Alia Bhatt, Huma Qureshi, Janhvi Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidya Balan
Latest Stories
Virat and Sai from "Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" share the story of Rishi and Pihu from "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain"
Virat and Sai from "Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin" share the story of Rishi and Pihu from "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain"
StarPlus: Pihu and Rishi will redefine love on "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" as Arnav and Khushi did on "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du"
StarPlus: Pihu and Rishi will redefine love on "Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain" as Arnav and Khushi did on "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du"
Kamaal R Khan makes shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar, says, ‘he is giving my supari to kill me…”
Kamaal R Khan makes shocking allegations against Akshay Kumar, says, ‘he is giving my supari to kill me…”
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares new poster, fans love it
OMG 2: Akshay Kumar shares new poster, fans love it
South Actor Varun Tej To Get Engaged With Lavanya Tripathi
South Actor Varun Tej To Get Engaged With Lavanya Tripathi
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip gives 25 lakh donation for Rashi’s admission
Pushpa Impossible spoiler: Dilip gives 25 lakh donation for Rashi’s admission
Read Latest News