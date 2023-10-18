Why so hot? Rashmika Mandanna personifies ‘sultry’ in scooped neck silk LBD, check out

Rashmika Mandanna, the dazzling dynamo of the silver screen, knows how to turn up the heat and sizzle in style. The latest buzz in the world of fashion has her stealing the spotlight, and it’s not hard to see why! In a classic scooped neck silk LBD (Little Black Dress for the uninitiated), she personifies ‘sultry’ with a touch of elegance that’s impossible to ignore. It’s time to break out those fans and shades, folks, because Rashmika Mandanna is setting the red carpet on fire, and we’re here for every scorching moment!

Rashmika Mandanna’s sultry look in the black LBD

In the picture that’s causing the internet to combust with excitement, Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in a black bodycon dress that’s as sleek as her skyrocketing career. With a scooped neck and thin noodle straps, the dress hugs her curves like a summer tan. But this isn’t just any LBD, it’s a “WowBD!” The actress effortlessly elevates the classic black dress to a whole new level of hotness.

But, it’s not just the dress that’s got everyone talking. Rashmika, with her long, wavy locks, looks like she just stepped out of a dream sequence from a Hollywood blockbuster. Her hair flows like a silken waterfall, adding an extra layer of allure to the ensemble. And those eyes – bold and mysterious, they seem to hold a thousand secrets. Paired with those sleek eyebrows and nude lips, she’s basically a walking, talking work of art.

In a sneak peek into the backstage of fame, Rashmika shared the photo with an intriguing revelation. “Guyssssss 😋,” she cheekily began, spilling the tea on the photograph’s backstory. “So, the story behind this picture is that…it was taken almost a year back, and she has no idea we are doing this 🤫.”

Check out photos-

But hey, what are devoted fans and a fabulous team for if not to surprise you with epic snapshots from the archives? Rashmika’s team decided to share this stunner of a picture leaving us all amazed to core.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the upcoming movie Animal, that also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the male lead.