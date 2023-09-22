Movies | Celebrities

Win the ethnic game in lehenga designs! Guide from Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur and Sonakshi Sinha [Photos]

Prepare to unlock the secrets of ethnic elegance as we venture into the captivating world of lehenga designs Take some mandatory inspiration from the gorgeous divas of B-town Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur and Sonakshi Sinha. Scroll below to check on the pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 23:36:19
Prepare to unlock the secrets of ethnic elegance as we venture into the captivating world of lehenga designs, guided by the impeccable fashion flair of Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, and Sonakshi Sinha. In this fashion fiesta, we’re leaving no sequin unturned to unravel the mysteries of ethnic chic. It’s all about colours, fabrics, and designs that make heads turn and hearts swoon. So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for a thrilling fashion ride through the enchanting landscape of lehengas. Let’s dive into the artistry, the innovation, and the pure fashion magic that transforms a simple outfit into a show-stopping ethnic masterpiece!

Lehenga Luxury: Sonakshi Sinha’s showstopper style

In this sartorial masterpiece, we delve into the intricate details of a lehenga ensemble that stands as a testament to opulence and craftsmanship. The beige and gold blouse serves as a canvas adorned with elaborate embroidery, cascading beaded tassels along the hem and cuffs, and a glistening array of diamantes. Its design extends a royal nod with full-length sleeves, a generous sweetheart neckline for a pronounced décolletage, an artful asymmetric hem, a daring midriff cut-out, and a sensuous low-cut back. The golden and beige A-line lehenga, a true showstopper, demands attention with its voluminous layers and striking embellishments. Heavy appliqué work adds an element of grandeur, while a floor-sweeping length ensures an air of regal grace. The ensemble culminates with a zari dupatta featuring exquisite sequin work and a generous display of ornate gota patti borders, expertly draped to accentuate its magnificence.

Mrunal Thakur’s golden wonder

Prepare to be bedazzled by the showstopper of the century – the golden lehenga set that’s like a disco ball’s wildest dream come true! This sartorial sensation isn’t just clothing; it’s an enchanted tapestry of shimmering gold, a glittering masterpiece that could make even King Midas envious. With a short-sleeved off-shoulder blouse bedecked in intricate threadwork and mirror magic, it’s the kind of top that could turn a wallflower into a dance floor diva in seconds. And the lehenga itself? It’s a twirl-worthy marvel, a liquid gold cascade that leaves a trail of dropped jaws and starry eyes in its path. In this outfit, you’re not just dressed to impress; you’re dressed to dazzle, leaving a trail of fashion admirers sparkling in your wake!

Disha Patani’s floral fantasy in beige

If you’ve got a soft spot for the elegant allure of nude beige tones, then this lehenga choli is your ticket to oomph central! Picture this: a noodled strap choli blouse that’s practically a canvas of enchanting floral embroidery, paired harmoniously with a long, layered lehenga skirt. This skirt isn’t just a skirt; it’s a sartorial symphony that starts off sleek and chic, hugging those hips like your favourite pair of jeans, and then it does the ultimate fashion mic drop by flaring out at the bottom like it’s ready to take over the world one twirl at a time. It’s the kind of outfit that makes you feel like a Bollywood star even before you’ve stepped out the door. Keep things in check with minimal makeup and let your tresses go wavy – because when you’re wearing a lehenga this fabulous, the glam is already on point!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

