Ananya Panday is currently loved and rated highly as one of the best and most desirable actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The beautiful damsel from the Panday family made her grand debut in movies in the year 2019 with Student Of The Year 2 and well, it certainly announced her arrival on the big stage. From then onwards, she’s been trying to prove her mettle and talent as a performer like no other and well, we genuinely feel that she’s only set to get bigger and better over time as an artiste. Whenever she gets time away from the hustle and bustle of her daily busy schedule, she loves to spend time with her family and engage in special occasions to have fun. Well, this time, the wedding ceremony of Alanna Panday proved to be the ideal opportunity for the same.

Everyone complimented Ananya Panday’s stunning look where she pulled off a stunning and droolworthy blue Manish Malhotra saree like a true beauty. We loved her minimalistic makeup as well. However, what a lot of fans must not have seen is an inside video from the party where Ananya Panday is seen grooving to the beats of ‘Saat Samundar Paar’. Well, do you all want to check out this special moment and start crushing on this beautiful diva all over again? Well, the video below will stun you for real. See below folks –

