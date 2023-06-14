Yash denies to play Ravan in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Ramayan, deets inside

Yash, the Kannada superstar, known nationwide for KGF has been making notable appearances at recent exclusive gatherings. However, his dedicated fans anxiously anticipate the announcement of his next cinematic endeavour. Speculation has been rife about Yash potentially essaying the role of Ravan in director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming adaptation of Ramayan, produced by Madhu Mantena.

Nevertheless, reliable sources within the Kannada film industry have informed Indiatoday.in that these reports are baseless and that Yash presently has no intentions of venturing into negative roles in his career.

The source has revealed, “Yash is very mindful of what his fans want and, right now, they definitely will not accept him in a negative role. He has always believed in his fans and gone by their sentiments so he will not be taking up this role,” as quoted by News18.

As per reports by News18, before Yash, Hrithik Roshan was offered the role of Ravan in the movie, however, the Vikram Vedhaa actor denied the role. The movie is all set to hit the floors by December this year, as per reports.

