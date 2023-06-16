ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Editorial

Adipurush Review: Is Ramayan As The Game Of Groans

Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles is currently in cinemas and the movie is out in cinemas. Well, let's check out this special review by Subhash K Jha that gives us a detailed analysis of the movie. Read her for more updates and details

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Jun,2023 23:06:15
Adipurush Review: Is Ramayan As The Game Of Groans

Adipurush

Rating: **

Hey Valmikiji, look what they have done to your Ramayan! More ravaged than ravishing, louder than the loudest shrieks of pain heard in Nazi concentration camps, Adipurush is Ramayan redux in a very perverse way.

In this interpretation of our most beloved epic , Rama comes across as weak and ineffectual.

Ravan roars in cyclic spasms. As played by Saif Ali Khan, he is an ideologue with his own perverse dos and don’ts. In a nutty-shell he is a square among circles. Tragically his character gets no chance to grow beyond the groan. Saif looks like a character out of Game Of Throne rather than the Ramayan.

But then, who said this is the Ramayan? There are vague resemblances to Valmiki’s script. But Om Raut’s screenplay plays around with the original, and not very playfully. What really does this version of the Ramayan in is solemnity of the tone.

Adipurush might have worked as a snazzy super-sized spoof on the original. As a dead-serious out-take on the Ramayan, Adipurush is disastrously bad. The war sequences, the backbone of this Rama-Ravana faceoff, are hedged by low-hanging stunts that seem designed to provide instant thrills to the frontbenchers.

Writer-director Om Raut forgets there are no frontbenchers anymore. That the average movie watcher can easily tell the difference between Game Of Thrones and a game of groans.

Ironically this renegade revisionist take on the Ramayan’s weakest factor is Prabhas’ Rama.

Nowhere do we get to see his heroic valour in the scrambling squalor between the ultimate hero and rogue scholar.Kriti Sanon’s Sita has nothing much to do except to stand under an artificial tree with paper blossoms falling on a papier-mache ground, looking lost and ready to be rescued. When Rama arrives she does a slo-mo run to an embrace that reminded me that even the gods watch Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic films.

The editing (Apoorva Motiwale Sahai, Ashish Mhatre) of this ghastly hodgepodge of mythology and mayhem is infuriatingly inconsistent. Several sequences, such as the one where Rama holds a dialogue with the river God for his right of way to rescue Sita from Lanka, overstay their welcome. Other crucial links in the plot , like Kaikeyi’s connivance are quickly dealt with as the plot moves to one showoffy can-Pathan-do-this stunt sequence.

Adipurush leaves you exhausted and confused. What is it trying to say and do? I guess we will never know.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Adipurush Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Kriti Sanon as the “perfect choice” for Janaki!
Adipurush Twitter Reactions: Netizens hail Kriti Sanon as the “perfect choice” for Janaki!
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Hailing Prabhas as Lord Ram- the celebration begins
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Nepal Threatens To Ban Adipurush, Issue resolved The Film Opens In Nepal
Scoop: Prabhas Jets Off Out Of India Before Adipurush Release
Scoop: Prabhas Jets Off Out Of India Before Adipurush Release
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
No Teaser Of Karan Johar’s Film With Adipurush
Latest Stories
Highway Love Review: It Heals You
Highway Love Review: It Heals You
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn’t enjoy eating ‘food’, read
Hansika Motwani reveals that she doesn’t enjoy eating ‘food’, read
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Munawar Faruqui Shares ‘Madari’ Clip, Rani Chatterjee Reacts
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics
Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s morning routine, see pics
Hina Khan’s New Vacation Destination Is Peaceful (Latest Glimpse)
Hina Khan’s New Vacation Destination Is Peaceful (Latest Glimpse)
Ashi Singh drops BTS from Meet sets, looks upset
Ashi Singh drops BTS from Meet sets, looks upset
Read Latest News