Deepika-Alia: Is there a cold war on call?

This time, it’s a given summon of the war, even if there isn’t any innuendo. And we feel a cold war is on call between two of the biggest stars of the country Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Read this article for more details

The scuffles and brawls within the realm of Bollywood have proven to be nothing short of iconic, transcending time and leaving an indelible mark on the subcontinent. Whether featuring two actors or two actresses, these unsightly altercations have routinely captured the attention of the masses, with an added dash of spice and drama thrown into the mix. While some individuals have maintained a tight-lipped demeanour, others have laid their cards out on the table for all to see.

Since the very inception of Bollywood, a plethora of historic clashes have unfolded before our very eyes. Indeed, if one were to leaf through the annals of time, they would undoubtedly stumble upon some of the grandest wars to have ever taken place between the stars.

But this time, it’s a given summon of the war, even if there isn’t any innuendo;

…and we feel a cold war is on call between two of the biggest stars of the country Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

However, only time will tell whether this ‘inferred’ icy standoff will escalate into an all-out battle for supremacy, or whether it’s just a ‘silly fancy’ of us.

…………..

Four major instances that are currently playing the instrumental to the glueing inference above…

Number 1

Do you recall the momentous impact of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which left us all in awe of Alia Bhatt’s phenomenal portrayal of Gangu? It wasn’t just her impeccable dialogue delivery and sharp expressions on screen that captured our attention, but also the stunning aesthetics that she embodied as Gangu. As the plot’s aesthetics get its roots from the iconic catchphrase “Gangu chaand thi” to the surreal white ensembles that adorned her, Alia truly breathed life into the character, and Alia brought in all the demanding nuances to it.

Ah, but the winds of change were blowing when the movie’s promotions commenced, and a multitude of posts featuring Deepika Padukone in resplendent white attire began swirling around the internet. Fans fervently proclaimed her to be the perfect choice to essay the role of Gangubai, and even ‘iDiva’ published an article extolling how epic Deepika would have been in the role.

This has evoked a subtle yet intriguing query –

“can this all be merely attributed to the fervour of fans, or is there more to it?”

Indeed, the comparisons between Alia and Deepika as Gangubai has set tongues wagging and instilled a subtle doubt about the ‘boil’ that we are talking about today.

Number 2

The sparks of this conflagration were first ignited by a fleeting snippet from Film Companion’s The Best Performances Of The Decade Decoded. In this momentary glimpse, we witness Alia Bhatt bemoaning the scourge of online trolling and the hurtful appellation of ‘Nepo kid’ being hurled her way. However, as the video transitions to Deepika Padukone, we observe a marked difference in her conduct – a stoic and disinterested countenance that stood in stark contrast to the other stars present during the talk.

Number 3

In a noteworthy appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Alia Bhatt shared the couch with Ranveer Singh and candidly revealed that the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had promised her four movies post-Gangubai, in a manner similar to the three films he had collaborated on with Deepika Padukone. However, this disclosure soon became the subject of online vitriol, and Alia was subjected to a barrage of malicious trolling.

Number 4

The plot thickens! As if this riveting tale of two leading ladies couldn’t get any more fascinating, a new chapter unfolded when Deepika Padukone was subjected to an online onslaught, accused of deliberately sabotaging Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut. The controversy erupted after Deepika shared pictures from the Oscars just one day before Alia was set to grace the Met Gala red carpet. Many took to social media to label Deepika an ‘insecure woman.’

…….

Of course, we don’t want to jump to any conclusions or make baseless assumptions, but it’s hard not to wonder whether these incidents are mere coincidences or indicative of a simmering rivalry between two of Bollywood’s most talented actresses.

Has the war bell truly rung?

Join us as we delve deeper into this enthralling tale of fame, fortune, and fierce competition!